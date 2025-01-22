Motorists Lament "Deplorable" State Of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road

6 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 10:30:50 GMT

Motorists are complaining about the terrible condition of the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway, which has become almost impossible to drive on.

The road is full of potholes, gullies, and mud-filled craters, causing many to avoid it and use a dusty, makeshift alternative route instead.

Near Lupane, villagers, often children and women, are trying to fix the road themselves using ordinary soil.

