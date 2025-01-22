Motorists Lament "Deplorable" State Of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road
Motorists are complaining about the terrible condition of the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway, which has become almost impossible to drive on.
The road is full of potholes, gullies, and mud-filled craters, causing many to avoid it and use a dusty, makeshift alternative route instead.
Near Lupane, villagers, often children and women, are trying to fix the road themselves using ordinary soil.
Truck driver Thomas Moyo, who often uses this route, shared his experience with VicFallsLive. He said:
I’ve been driving for over 20 years, but this road is the worst I’ve ever seen.
It’s like they’ve abandoned us. We’re forced to create our own paths, but even those are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.
Another motorist, Sarah Ndlovu, said the poor condition of the road has not only increased the risk of accidents but also caused damage to vehicles. She said:
It’s not just the damage to our vehicles; it’s the risk of accidents and injuries. I’ve seen cars stuck in the potholes, and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt.
The bad condition of the road is also making travel times longer, with some motorists saying it takes up to 10 hours to drive 400 kilometres.
James Dube, a tourist operator, said the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway needs urgent repairs given that it leads to one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.