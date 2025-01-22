Ncube, Tshabangu Feud Escalates Amid Lawyer Withdrawal And Supreme Court Appeal

6 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 08:50:39 GMT

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-styled CCC interim secretary-general, accused Welshman Ncube of influencing his lawyers to abandon him before a Supreme Court appeal on Monday.

Tshabangu had filed the appeal against a High Court ruling that nullified his parliamentary appointments, challenged by Ncube and his faction.

He was represented by lawyers from Ncube Attorneys, linked to Welshman Ncube.

