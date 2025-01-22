Ncube, Tshabangu Feud Escalates Amid Lawyer Withdrawal And Supreme Court Appeal
Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-styled CCC interim secretary-general, accused Welshman Ncube of influencing his lawyers to abandon him before a Supreme Court appeal on Monday.
Tshabangu had filed the appeal against a High Court ruling that nullified his parliamentary appointments, challenged by Ncube and his faction.
He was represented by lawyers from Ncube Attorneys, linked to Welshman Ncube.
According to NewsDay sources, Tshabangu learned of the lawyers’ withdrawal just as the case was about to be heard. As a result, he withdrew his appeal on Monday.
However, Tshabangu filed a new appeal the same day after hiring Thompson James Mabhikwa and Partners.
On Monday, Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, said the lawyers abandoned him under “unusual circumstances.”
He claimed that some respondents applied intense pressure on Tshabangu’s lawyers to create a legal representation vacuum.
Ncube-led CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure denied any involvement in the lawyer’s withdrawal, saying the party was confident in its case against Tshabangu.