Corruption Undermines The National Interest - Chiwenga
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga condemned corruption and unethical business practices, saying they threaten the ideals of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.
He made these remarks while presiding over the burial of national heroes Major General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba, Chenhamo “Chen” Chakezha Chimutengwende, and John Shumba Mvundura at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Wednesday morning. Said Chiwenga:
It is through the selfless sacrifices and dedication of the late three gallant sons of the soil that we are laying to rest today, as well as many other departed and living cadres, that Zimbabwe continues to enjoy its sovereignty.Feedback
We can only realise our vision of attaining an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society by guarding against all forms of actions that undermine the national interest.
At the forefront is corruption and all forms of related unethical and selfish conduct in small, medium or large economic units.
Any shady dealing and acts of deceit undermine what these gallant national heroes sacrificed for.
The triple heroes’ burial was the third ever in Zimbabwe’s history. The first such occasion happened on January 26, 2021, when Lieutenant General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Joel Biggie Matiza, and Major General (Rtd) Paradzai Zimondi were buried on the same day.
The second occasion occurred on April 29 last year, when Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, and Tsitsi Grace Jadagu were buried at the national shrine.
