Corruption Undermines The National Interest - Chiwenga

We can only realise our vision of attaining an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society by guarding against all forms of actions that undermine the national interest.

At the forefront is corruption and all forms of related unethical and selfish conduct in small, medium or large economic units.

Any shady dealing and acts of deceit undermine what these gallant national heroes sacrificed for.

The triple heroes’ burial was the third ever in Zimbabwe’s history. The first such occasion happened on January 26, 2021, when Lieutenant General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Joel Biggie Matiza, and Major General (Rtd) Paradzai Zimondi were buried on the same day.

The second occasion occurred on April 29 last year, when Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, and Tsitsi Grace Jadagu were buried at the national shrine.

Tags

Leave a Comment