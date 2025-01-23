Harare And Bulawayo Councils Announce Water Supply Interruptions
On Thursday, January 23, both the City of Harare and the City of Bulawayo notified residents about water supply issues in their areas.
The City of Harare announced that the reduced water supply was due to major maintenance work at the Morton Jaffray Water Works.
The local authority apologized for the inconvenience and assured residents that the maintenance is expected to be completed within a few days. They stated:
Due to major maintenance work at our Morton Jaffray Water Works, we hereby inform residents that production and distribution of water been reduced.
The maintenance is necessary to make sure that when complete, we will be able to produce more water.
We expect the major maintenance work to be completed in the next few days. The City of Harare will keep residents informed on the issue.
Meanwhile, the City of Bulawayo reported that emergency repairs on transformers at the Fernhill Booster Station, which experienced an electrical fault, have led to water supply interruptions. They explained:
The City of Bulawayo would like to inform members of the public of water supply interruptions on Thursday, 23 January 2025 from 08:00hrs to 16:00hrs.
This is due to emergency works being conducted on the transformers at the Fernhill Booster Station, which have developed an electrical fault. This will result in a stoppage in the pumping of treated and raw water for the duration of the repairs
To prevent reservoir collapse and protect the water supply and distribution infrastructure, there will be disruptions in the shedding schedule and restoration programs.
Water supply disruptions will be experienced in all residential areas, except the Industrial and Central Business District (CBD) areas.
The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued customers for the inconvenience caused by these erratic water supplies and may it be noted that supplies will be back once reservoirs have been replenished to distribution levels.