Harare And Bulawayo Councils Announce Water Supply Interruptions

7 minutes ago Thu, 23 Jan 2025 13:29:28 GMT

On Thursday, January 23, both the City of Harare and the City of Bulawayo notified residents about water supply issues in their areas.

The City of Harare announced that the reduced water supply was due to major maintenance work at the Morton Jaffray Water Works.

The local authority apologized for the inconvenience and assured residents that the maintenance is expected to be completed within a few days. They stated:

Feedback