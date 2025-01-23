Motorist Strangled With Seat Belt By Hitchhiker
A 50-year-old man named Albert Tsuma from Bulawayo was murdered on Tuesday by a man he had given a ride to on Randun Road in Upper Rangemore.
According to the ZRP, the suspect strangled Tsuma using the car’s seat belt.
The police confirmed that Tsuma was driving with his son in a Honda CRV when he stopped to offer a lift to the suspect.
During the ride, the suspect pulled out a gun and ordered Tsuma to follow an unregistered BMW that was in front of them. Police posted on X:
ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred along Randun Road, Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo on 21/01/25 in which Albert Tsuma (50) died.
Subsequently, the victim passed away and his body was conveyed to Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem.
The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and share what they know at their nearest police station.