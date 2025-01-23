Motorist Strangled With Seat Belt By Hitchhiker

6 minutes ago Thu, 23 Jan 2025 07:53:32 GMT

A 50-year-old man named Albert Tsuma from Bulawayo was murdered on Tuesday by a man he had given a ride to on Randun Road in Upper Rangemore.

According to the ZRP, the suspect strangled Tsuma using the car’s seat belt.

The police confirmed that Tsuma was driving with his son in a Honda CRV when he stopped to offer a lift to the suspect.

Feedback