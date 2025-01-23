Truck Driver Killed In High-Speed Chase By Suspected ZIMRA Agents
A haulage truck driver died in a head-on collision on Thursday, allegedly while being pursued by suspected ZIMRA and State security agents on an anti-smuggling patrol, about 60km outside the border town.
Officer Commanding Beitbridge District Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube confirmed the accident to NewsDay but said he did not have enough details. He said:
I have dispatched officers to attend the scene. There are no details as yet but I can confirm a fatal crash involving a haulage truck driver. We could have details later.Feedback
Witnesses told NewsDay that an unmarked Ford Ranger, parked in the bush to ambush vehicles 60km outside Beitbridge, chased the cross-border truck.
The driver lost control, causing the truck to land on its side and killing him. Said the eyewitness:
He (the truck driver) was carrying a passenger who survived the crash. The anti-smuggling team fled the scene after the accident.
