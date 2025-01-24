CCC Mourns The Death Of Glenview South MP Grandmore Hakata
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party is in mourning following the death of Grandmore Hakata, the Member of Parliament for Glenview South Constituency.
He succumbed to an illness related to diabetes. Born on December 3, 1969, he was 56 years old.
Hakata won the 2023 elections while he was in jail. He was arrested together with 39 others a few days before the elections.
Hakata’s passing was confirmed on Thursday by Darlington Chigumbu, the CCC Shadow Cabinet Spokesperson and Member of Parliament for Budiriro South.
Chigumbu described Hakata as a “patriotic democrat” who had worked tirelessly for the betterment of Zimbabwe. Said Chugumbu:
It is with profound sadness that I inform the nation of the passing on of Hon. Grandmore Hakata, who left us today at a Hospital in Harare.
Hon. Hakata was elected as the Member of Parliament for Glenview South during the August 2023 general elections under the Citizens Coalition for Change party.
Hon. Hakata was a patriotic democrat who worked tirelessly for the betterment of Zimbabwe. He was a remarkable colleague and an exemplary leader who consistently valued peace and cooperation.
His passing on leaves an irreplaceable void, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.
Details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.
Hakata’s passing will leave a void in the CCC’s parliamentary representation, requiring the party to organize a by-election to fill the Glenview South seat.