CCC Mourns The Death Of Glenview South MP Grandmore Hakata

7 minutes ago Fri, 24 Jan 2025 13:48:19 GMT

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party is in mourning following the death of Grandmore Hakata, the Member of Parliament for Glenview South Constituency.

He succumbed to an illness related to diabetes. Born on December 3, 1969, he was 56 years old.

Hakata won the 2023 elections while he was in jail. He was arrested together with 39 others a few days before the elections.

Feedback