Chinese National Arrested For Shooting Zimbabwean In Filabusi

4 minutes agoFri, 24 Jan 2025 09:13:44 GMT
A Chinese national has been arrested for shooting a Zimbabwean man, Mthahandazo Sibanda (20), in Filabusi on 22 January 2025.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, allegedly shot Sibanda with a 9 mm Derya Pistol for stealing gold dump at Binyup 5 Mine.

This incident occurred a day after another Chinese national pointed a firearm at a Zimbabwean employee demanding unpaid wages in Lower Gweru.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed both incidents and the arrests of the Chinese nationals involved.

Regarding the Binyup 5 Mine shooting, Nyathi said more details will be released as investigations progress.

