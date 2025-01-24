Chinese National Arrested For Shooting Zimbabwean In Filabusi

4 minutes ago Fri, 24 Jan 2025 09:13:44 GMT

A Chinese national has been arrested for shooting a Zimbabwean man, Mthahandazo Sibanda (20), in Filabusi on 22 January 2025.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, allegedly shot Sibanda with a 9 mm Derya Pistol for stealing gold dump at Binyup 5 Mine.

This incident occurred a day after another Chinese national pointed a firearm at a Zimbabwean employee demanding unpaid wages in Lower Gweru.

