Kombi Driver Arrested For Dangerous Driving On Harare Pavement
A reckless kombi driver who was captured on video driving on the pavement along Julius Nyerere Way, opposite OK Zimbabwe Supermarket in Harare, has been arrested.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed on Thursday the arrest of Nikisi Kudzanai Peter (29), the driver of a Toyota Hiace Kombi. Said Nyathi:
On 18th January 2025, police in Harare set up a roadblock along Seke Road, after receiving a tip that the kombi was leaving Harare Central Business District en route to Chitungwiza.Feedback
As the driver approached the roadblock site near ABC Auctions, he attempted to flee by reversing the kombi but was blocked by oncoming vehicles. He later switched off the kombi and fled. The kombi, was subsequently impounded.
Nyathi added that the driver was arrested on 22 January 2025 after the police received information on his whereabouts.
Meanwhile, the ZRP has warned motorists against breaking road rules and endangering lives.
