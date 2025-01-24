Kombi Driver Arrested For Dangerous Driving On Harare Pavement

As the driver approached the roadblock site near ABC Auctions, he attempted to flee by reversing the kombi but was blocked by oncoming vehicles. He later switched off the kombi and fled. The kombi, was subsequently impounded.

Nyathi added that the driver was arrested on 22 January 2025 after the police received information on his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the ZRP has warned motorists against breaking road rules and endangering lives.

