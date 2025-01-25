US$350M Hwange Power Station Refurbishment Talks "Successful" - Mangudya

6 minutes ago Sat, 25 Jan 2025 07:13:53 GMT

John Mangudya, CEO of the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF), said that ZESA Holdings had productive talks with Indian firm Jindal Africa Investments over a US$350 million joint venture.

Mangudya told the Independent that the Jindal Africa Investments team recently visited Zimbabwe.

The partnership aims to refurbish six units at the Hwange Thermal Power Station. Said Mangudya:

Feedback