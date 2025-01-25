Zhombe Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Raping 16-Year-Old Maid
A 45-year-old man from Zhombe has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted by the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court for raping a 16-year-old girl who was employed as a maid in the same area.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on January 6, 2025.
The offender is said to have grabbed the complainant from behind, gagged her mouth with a cloth, and then proceeded to rape her.
After the heinous act, the perpetrator simply walked away. The traumatised victim reported the crime to her employer, which ultimately led to the offender’s arrest.
In another case reported by the NPA, a man from Victoria Falls is facing charges of raping a 13-year-old juvenile.
The alleged incident took place on October 10, 2024, in Chinotimba Township, where the complainant was alone in her bedroom when the accused person entered, forcefully undressed her and raped her.
The matter came to light on January 12, 2025, when the complainant revealed her ordeal to her aunt. The case has been remanded to January 28, 2025.