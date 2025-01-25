Zhombe Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Raping 16-Year-Old Maid

4 minutes ago Sat, 25 Jan 2025 05:58:55 GMT

A 45-year-old man from Zhombe has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted by the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court for raping a 16-year-old girl who was employed as a maid in the same area.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on January 6, 2025.

The offender is said to have grabbed the complainant from behind, gagged her mouth with a cloth, and then proceeded to rape her.

