Armed Robbers Seize Rapid Response Team Vehicle During Robbery
5 minutes agoMon, 27 Jan 2025 07:15:08 GMT
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday at a business premise on Bristol Road in Workington, Harare.
As reported by NewsDay, three unknown suspects disarmed and attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into the offices.
They used an iron bar and hammer to break a metal safe and stole US$9,000 in cash.
A shootout ensued when a private security company’s rapid response team arrived. The suspects overpowered the team and stole their vehicle.
Police swiftly tracked the stolen vehicle and recovered it in Rugare, Harare.