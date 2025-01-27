Pindula|Search Pindula
Armed Robbers Seize Rapid Response Team Vehicle During Robbery

5 minutes agoMon, 27 Jan 2025 07:15:08 GMT
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday at a business premise on Bristol Road in Workington, Harare.

As reported by NewsDay, three unknown suspects disarmed and attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into the offices.

They used an iron bar and hammer to break a metal safe and stole US$9,000 in cash.

A shootout ensued when a private security company’s rapid response team arrived. The suspects overpowered the team and stole their vehicle.

Police swiftly tracked the stolen vehicle and recovered it in Rugare, Harare.

