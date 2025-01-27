Armed Robbers Seize Rapid Response Team Vehicle During Robbery

5 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 07:15:08 GMT

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday at a business premise on Bristol Road in Workington, Harare.

As reported by NewsDay, three unknown suspects disarmed and attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into the offices.

They used an iron bar and hammer to break a metal safe and stole US$9,000 in cash.

Feedback