Motorcycle Rider And Passenger Killed In Head-On Collision With Hino Truck
A motorcycle rider and passenger were killed in a head-on collision with a Hino Ranger vehicle along Mukumbura Road on Saturday morning.
The ZRP confirmed the tragic accident, saying the motorcycle rider and passenger sustained head injuries and died on the spot.
According to the ZRP, the accident occurred at the 40-kilometer peg on Muzarabani-Mukumbura Road around 10:00 AM on January 25, 2025.
A Hino Ranger, with two passengers aboard, collided with the motorcycle, which had one passenger. Police said:
A Hino Ranger vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle with one passenger on board.
As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle and passenger sustained head injuries and died on the spot.
The bodies of the victims were taken to St Albert’s Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
In a separate incident on Friday, a motorcycle collided with a Zebra Kiss bus at the one-kilometre peg along Mapombo-Gozi Road in Murewa.
Both the rider and passenger of the motorcycle were killed after falling to the ground and being run over by the bus.