Motorcycle Rider And Passenger Killed In Head-On Collision With Hino Truck

6 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 12:32:23 GMT

A motorcycle rider and passenger were killed in a head-on collision with a Hino Ranger vehicle along Mukumbura Road on Saturday morning.

The ZRP confirmed the tragic accident, saying the motorcycle rider and passenger sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

According to the ZRP, the accident occurred at the 40-kilometer peg on Muzarabani-Mukumbura Road around 10:00 AM on January 25, 2025.

