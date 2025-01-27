"Regularise Durawalls By February 28 Or Face Demolition"
The Chitungwiza Municipality has urged homeowners and businesses with unapproved durawalls to visit the council offices for regularisation by completing the necessary approval processes before 28 February 2025.
In a notice issued on Monday, 27 January, the local authority instructed property owners whose durawalls extend beyond their boundaries to restore them to the original pegs.
The municipality also warned that failure to regularize durawalls within the specified timeframe will result in their demolition. Reads the notice:
Chitungwiza Municipality is inviting homeowners and businesses with durawalls that have not been approved to visit council offices for regularisation by going through the approval processes.
Please also note that those who are not within their boundaries should revert back to original pegs.
The council is waiving the US$200 penalty fee for each approval stage to people who respond to this call before 28 February 2025. Those who respond before the deadline will only pay US$150 approval fee.
If compliance is not achieved within a month, the municipality will not hesitate to demolish the durawalls, a cost that will be met by their owners.
This notice was issued in terms of the Regional, Town and Country Plan- and the Roads Act (Chapter 13: 18).