Sesame Bridge In Gokwe South Collapses Again, Two Years After It Was Rebuilt

Gute added that the rains also partly damaged the Manhede Bridge in Mapfungautsi Constituency. He said:

We have recorded some rainfall related challenges in our area, Sesame bridge was washed away again due to the heavy rains and also due to the fact that when the bridge was fixed they did not put the gabions to make the structure stronger.

We also have Manhede Bridge in Mapfungautsi Constituency that was partially damaged but it can be temporarily fixed.

Sesame was greatly affected and we have closed it temporarily until the end of the rainy season that is when it can be fixed because for now we cannot even assess thoroughly and come up with the bill of Quantities (BOQs ) needed to fix the bridge because of the amount of water at the bridge.

Our roads have not been spared because of our loose soils but we are working on them. We are not waiting for the end of the rainy season because people need to access different essential services using those roads.