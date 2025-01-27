Warriors Drawn In Tough Group For 2025 AFCON Finals

7 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 21:53:23 GMT

The Zimbabwe men’s football team, the Warriors, have been drawn into Group B for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), alongside Egypt, South Africa, and Angola.

The tournament will take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The draw, which took place in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday night, has placed the Warriors in a challenging group with two of Africa’s football powerhouses.

Feedback