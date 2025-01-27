Pindula|Search Pindula
Warriors Drawn In Tough Group For 2025 AFCON Finals

7 minutes agoMon, 27 Jan 2025 21:53:23 GMT
The Zimbabwe men’s football team, the Warriors, have been drawn into Group B for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), alongside Egypt, South Africa, and Angola.

The tournament will take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The draw, which took place in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday night, has placed the Warriors in a challenging group with two of Africa’s football powerhouses.

Egypt, a seven-time AFCON champion, and South Africa, the 1996 AFCON winners, are both formidable opponents.

South Africa claimed their first and only AFCON title by defeating Tunisia 2-0 in the final when they hosted the tournament.

Below are the groups for the 2025 AFCON finals:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DRC, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

The top two teams in each pool as well as the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 at the AFCON 2025.

