ZCTU Warns Government Of Political Instability From Company Closures

Dzimiri pointed out that many of the closures are attributed to flawed fiscal and monetary policies, which are driving retail businesses out of the market.

He also raised concerns about the influx of cheap, often counterfeit goods sold in the informal sector, which are further undermining formal businesses.

He criticized the fact that importers of these substandard goods are evading taxes, while formal retail businesses are burdened with high tax obligations, leading many to face financial ruin. Added Dzimiri:

The government must realize that there is a serious impact on the economy if the retail and wholesale sector is left to collapse. First, when jobs are lost, the government will also lose revenue not only on corporate taxes but also in the form of Pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) and it will obviously fail to meet its operational requirements as well as meeting social services. As PAYE is depleted, the Value Added Tax will also be eroded as workers will not have disposable income. Secondly, pension schemes both private and public will be affected as every employee whose contract is terminated will look up to government for social welfare but resources are scarce at the moment. Lack of access to social protection and benefits usually associated with full-time employment leaves employees vulnerable and dependent on the already strained public service provisions. Thirdly, the general condition of fear and insecurity also dissuades workers from joining trade unions, leaving them even more vulnerable to precarious work arrangements. Communities will also be in unstable and insecure situations due to disruptions in their life plans. As large numbers of people are unemployed, social unrest may occur in the country including increased criminal activities. Large scale migration is also likely to take place causing xenophobia in other countries.

Dzimiri urged the government to take immediate action to address the ongoing crisis and halt the current wave of company closures.

He warned that the widespread difficulties facing the retail and wholesale sectors could lead to political instability, as disaffected workers may direct their frustrations at the government for failing to protect their livelihoods.

