Police Officer Allegedly Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl For Loitering At Midnight
28 Jan 2025
A 39-year-old police officer stationed in Jambezi has been charged with rape and appeared in the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on January 18, 2025, at approximately 12:30 AM, the officer approached a 13-year-old girl who was with her cousin.
He questioned them about their presence at that “devilish hour”, to which they replied they were waiting for their sister.
The officer then took the girl behind some shops, where he fondled her and kissed her before raping her.
To silence her, he bought her two soft drinks, two packets of biscuits, and a bottle of opaque beer.
The officer has been remanded in custody to February 7, 2025.