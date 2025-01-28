Police Officer Allegedly Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl For Loitering At Midnight

5 minutes ago Tue, 28 Jan 2025 07:05:32 GMT

A 39-year-old police officer stationed in Jambezi has been charged with rape and appeared in the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on January 18, 2025, at approximately 12:30 AM, the officer approached a 13-year-old girl who was with her cousin.

He questioned them about their presence at that “devilish hour”, to which they replied they were waiting for their sister.

