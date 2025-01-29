Parents Jailed For Hiding US$6,880 Stolen By Their Son In Kwekwe
A couple from Kwekwe has been sentenced to prison for concealing stolen cash that their son had stolen before fleeing.
John Tuhwe (51) and Gciniso Ndlovu (43) were each sentenced to six months in prison for hiding money linked to a US$40,000 theft.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the couple received and concealed US$680 in a wardrobe and US$5,200 in a plastic bag with meat inside a fridge.
The theft, which took place on May 15, 2024, involved Calvin Tuhwe, the couple’s son, and his accomplices, who broke into a home and stole the large sum of money.
After committing the crime, Calvin shared part of the stolen loot with his parents before fleeing.
The court found John and Gciniso guilty of assisting in hiding the stolen funds