Parents Jailed For Hiding US$6,880 Stolen By Their Son In Kwekwe

7 minutes ago Wed, 29 Jan 2025 06:38:14 GMT

A couple from Kwekwe has been sentenced to prison for concealing stolen cash that their son had stolen before fleeing.

John Tuhwe (51) and Gciniso Ndlovu (43) were each sentenced to six months in prison for hiding money linked to a US$40,000 theft.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the couple received and concealed US$680 in a wardrobe and US$5,200 in a plastic bag with meat inside a fridge.

Feedback