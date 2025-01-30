Chinese National In Lower Gweru Viral Video Faces Three Charges
7 minutes agoThu, 30 Jan 2025 15:15:03 GMT
Chinese national Liu Haikeng, arrested for shooting a Zimbabwean national in Gweru, has been remanded in custody until February 7, 2025.
Liu appeared before the Gweru Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing three charges.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on January 21, 2025, Liu allegedly fired three shots at Kholwani Dube with a Canik 9×18 pistol at Bijou Farm.
He is also accused of unlawfully using explosives without a blasting license in 2024 and illegal gold prospecting at Bijou Farm without a permit.
Reports suggest that the violent altercation between Liu and Dube arose from Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments’ failure to pay Dube approximately US$600 in unpaid wages.