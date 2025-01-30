Chinese National In Lower Gweru Viral Video Faces Three Charges

7 minutes ago Thu, 30 Jan 2025 15:15:03 GMT

Chinese national Liu Haikeng, arrested for shooting a Zimbabwean national in Gweru, has been remanded in custody until February 7, 2025.

Liu appeared before the Gweru Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing three charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on January 21, 2025, Liu allegedly fired three shots at Kholwani Dube with a Canik 9×18 pistol at Bijou Farm.

