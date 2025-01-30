Ramaphosa Blames M23 And Rwandese "Militia" For Deaths Of 13 South African Soldiers In DRC

The fighting is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

On behalf of the government and the people of our country, I express our sincerest condolences to their families, their loved ones and colleagues. We bow our heads in honor of their heroic and gallant fight for peace.

The South African President said that full support is being provided to the families of the deceased and the injured and that efforts to repatriate the remains of the fallen soldiers are currently underway. He added:

The attacks on peacekeepers resulted in the deaths of SAMIDRC members from other troop-contributing countries, namely, Malawi and Tanzania, as well as members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) brigade. We honour all the lives that were lost and pass our condolences to their families, governments and citizens. The situation in Goma and Sake, where our troops and their counterparts are stationed, remains very tense, volatile and unpredictable. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Angie Motshekga and the Chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and SAMIDRC Force Commander Maj Gen Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission.

Ramaphosa expressed concern over speculation regarding the condition of the country’s troops in the DRC and the challenges they are facing.

Recent reports have suggested that the soldiers are under-equipped and operating in difficult conditions. Said Ramaphosa:

We are concerned about the speculation about the state of our troops and the battle conditions. All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace to our continent. South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state. The members of the South African National Defence Force that are in the DRC are part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC. The presence of the SAMIDRC forces demonstrates a commitment of SADC member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.

Ramaphosa commended the United Nations for calling for a ceasefire, the reversal of territorial gains by the M23, and the withdrawal of external forces from the DRC. He said:

We welcome the position that was recently adopted by the United Nations Security Council during its special sitting on the situation in the DRC, which calls for an immediate end to hostilities, the reversal of territorial expansion by the M23, the exit of external forces from the DRC and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process. The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected in accordance with the United Nations Charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states. We call on all parties to this conflict to fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, including honouring the Luanda Process agreements. We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity.

