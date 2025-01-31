Four Suspects Held In Mutoko For ZETDC Transformer Vandalism And Cable Theft
Four men were arrested in Mutoko, Mashonaland East this week for allegedly vandalising Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) transformers and stealing armoured cables at Mushimbo and Rukau Business Centres.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrests in a statement on their official X page, saying the suspects were apprehended at a roadblock on Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Monday. Police said:
Police in Mutoko acted on received information and arrested Anderson Takawira alias Tatenda Vambe (30) , Isaac Vheremu (38), Trymore Bona (30) and Archford Chiyangwa (25) at a roadblock along Harare Nyamapanda Road on 27/01/25 in connection with vandalism of a ZETDC transformer and theft of armoured cables.Feedback
The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ getaway car, a Toyota Aqua , reg number AGF 9536, bolts, nuts, two scales , spanners, a knife and armoured cables.
The suspects are being linked to a case of vandalism of a ZETDC transformer at Mushimbo Business Centre where transformer oil was stolen on 27/01/25 and a case of theft of ZETDC copper cables at Rukau Business Centre, Mutoko on 27/01/25 where a transformer was vandalised before armoured cables were stolen.
