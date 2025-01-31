Four Suspects Held In Mutoko For ZETDC Transformer Vandalism And Cable Theft

7 minutes ago Fri, 31 Jan 2025 06:53:07 GMT

Four men were arrested in Mutoko, Mashonaland East this week for allegedly vandalising Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) transformers and stealing armoured cables at Mushimbo and Rukau Business Centres.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrests in a statement on their official X page, saying the suspects were apprehended at a roadblock on Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Monday. Police said: