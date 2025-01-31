Walter Magaya’s Yadah TV To Cease Broadcasts On DStv As Of January 31, 2025
Yadah TV, a channel on DStv (281) run by Zimbabwean preacher Walter Magaya, is shutting down today, January 31, 2025. It has been on DStv since 2018.
Magaya is the founder and leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance church in Harare, Zimbabwe.
A notice on DStv confirms the channel’s closure but does not provide a reason. It reads:
DStv regrets to inform you that it will be saying goodbye to the Yadah TV channel from 31st January 2025.
According to The NewsHawks, Yadah TV was primarily used to promote Magaya’s religious activities, fake healing claims, and exploitative practices, including using deceitful sermons to secure tithes from followers.
Magaya has been exposed as a false prophet, having made unverified claims of healing powers, falsely claimed qualifications, and fabricated an honorary PhD from the University of South Africa, which is now under investigation.
He also falsely claimed to have discovered a cure for HIV/AIDS.
Magaya has faced rape accusations from congregants and was indicted, though the case has not gone to trial and remains unresolved.