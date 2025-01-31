Walter Magaya’s Yadah TV To Cease Broadcasts On DStv As Of January 31, 2025

7 minutes ago Fri, 31 Jan 2025 06:17:15 GMT

Yadah TV, a channel on DStv (281) run by Zimbabwean preacher Walter Magaya, is shutting down today, January 31, 2025. It has been on DStv since 2018.

Magaya is the founder and leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance church in Harare, Zimbabwe.

A notice on DStv confirms the channel’s closure but does not provide a reason. It reads:

