CBZ Holdings Lays Off 347 Workers

In October 2024, we undertook a restructuring exercise across our Group of Companies to better align our strategic direction with the evolving business landscape.

This initiative has been a key component of our broader efforts to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen our market position and ensure long-term sustainability.

By adapting to the changing environment, we aim to position the organization for continued growth and success in a competitive market.

We would like to confirm that we have now concluded the restructuring exercise as of 31 January 2025. As part of the process, a total of 347 staff roles were impacted in the second phase of the restructuring out of a total staff complement of 1448.

We are deeply grateful for the contributions of all affected employees, and we are committed to supporting them during this transition and providing the necessary resources to assist in their next steps.

As CBZ Holdings, we remain fully committed to strengthening the organization for the future while continuing to serve our stakeholders with excellence.