Chivayo Denies Influencing ZIFA Vote

In a social media post this Saturday, Chivayo defended his actions, arguing that his offers of support to ZIFA under Magwizi’s leadership did not amount to vote-buying. He said:

It has come to my attention that an alleged "PETITION" is being intended for submission to FIFA through social media, alleging that my public pledge to support ZIFA under the leadership of NQOBILE MAGWIZI constitutes "vote-buying" and violates the FIFA Code of Ethics. I REFUTE these allegations, which are BASELESS, MISLEADING, and totally UNFOUNDED. My commitment to Zimbabwean football has always been driven by a desire to see the sport THRIVE and reach its FULL potential, not by any ulterior motives to influence electoral outcomes.

Chivayo further argued that the FIFA Code of Ethics, specifically Articles 20 and 21 governs the offering and accepting of gifts or benefits by individuals bound by the Code. He added:

I am NOT BOUND by this Code, as I am neither a ZIFA official, board member, nor councillor. My contributions are those of a PRIVATE BUSINESSMAN acting within the bounds of the law and out of a genuine commitment to the DEVELOPMENT of football in Zimbabwe. Furthermore, there is NO evidence that Mr. Magwizi or any ZIFA officials have accepted or acted upon my offers, rendering any claims of alleged undue influence entirely UNSUBSTANTIATED and WITHOUT ANY BASIS!

Chivayo said his support for Magwizi is rooted in Magwizi’s qualifications, including his integrity, business acumen, and passion for the sport. He said:

If ever this hoax of a “petition” is to find its way to FIFA, I hope FIFA will DISMISS THIS PETITION with the contempt it deserves. I will continue to advocate for professionalism, transparency and excellence in our beloved sport. If the losing candidates are so heartbroken I’m happy to meet them and apologize to them as well as agree on a gentleman’s private settlement as opposed to them tarnishing my precious name over unfounded allegations… For the benefit of the sport let’s give Mr Magwizi and his board a fair chance to start their assignment and embrace the mandate before them.

