Cowdry Park Woman Who Killed Her Husband And Two Children Remanded In Custody
A woman from Cowdry Park, Bulawayo, who is accused of killing her husband and two children, has been remanded in custody until February 14 as investigations continue, reported ZBC News.
The court heard that on January 29, the now-deceased Edwin Chimbangu reportedly arrived home around 8 PM and asked his wife, Happiness Chimbangu, why supper was not prepared.
In response, she allegedly threatened to kill herself with a table knife. Edwin then called two church elders and Happiness’s mother for help.
Later that night, around 1 AM, Happiness allegedly armed herself with a metal digger borrowed from a neighbour the previous day and attacked her husband, striking him three times in the throat and twice in the jaw.
She then allegedly struck her four-year-old child three times in the neck and hit her seven-month-old infant four times on the head.
After the incident, Happiness reportedly went to a church colleague and confessed what she had done.