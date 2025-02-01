Cowdry Park Woman Who Killed Her Husband And Two Children Remanded In Custody

8 minutes ago Sat, 01 Feb 2025 20:49:45 GMT

A woman from Cowdry Park, Bulawayo, who is accused of killing her husband and two children, has been remanded in custody until February 14 as investigations continue, reported ZBC News.

The court heard that on January 29, the now-deceased Edwin Chimbangu reportedly arrived home around 8 PM and asked his wife, Happiness Chimbangu, why supper was not prepared.

In response, she allegedly threatened to kill herself with a table knife. Edwin then called two church elders and Happiness’s mother for help.

