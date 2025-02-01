Government Sets Minimum Age Of 30 For Bus And Kombi Drivers
The government has set a new age requirement of 30 for public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, effective immediately. This move aims to reduce fatal accidents and reckless driving on the roads.
PSVs are vehicles used to transport members of the public for a fee. They typically include buses, minibuses (kombis), taxis, and other forms of public transportation.
The age requirement increase from 25 to 30 ensures that only more mature, experienced drivers are behind the wheel.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the new rule in a Government Gazette published on January 31.
The regulations also state that drivers must have at least five years of driving experience to qualify to operate PSVs. It reads:
It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development has, in terms of section 81 of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11], made the following regulations…
The updated requirements state that no individual may operate a passenger public service vehicle unless they are at least 30 years old and have a minimum of five years of driving experience.
Existing drivers aged between 25 and 30 who were already authorised to drive before this regulation will be allowed to continue.