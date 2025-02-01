Government Sets Minimum Age Of 30 For Bus And Kombi Drivers

11 minutes ago Sat, 01 Feb 2025 09:22:26 GMT

The government has set a new age requirement of 30 for public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, effective immediately. This move aims to reduce fatal accidents and reckless driving on the roads.

PSVs are vehicles used to transport members of the public for a fee. They typically include buses, minibuses (kombis), taxis, and other forms of public transportation.

The age requirement increase from 25 to 30 ensures that only more mature, experienced drivers are behind the wheel.

