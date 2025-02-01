Govt To Remove Foreigners From Reserved Sectors, Says Mthuli Ncube

4 minutes ago Sat, 01 Feb 2025 08:11:56 GMT

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the government has decided to enforce the provisions of the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act, which designates certain sectors as Reserved for Zimbabwean citizens.

In a statement, Ncube said President Emmerson Mnangagwa took time off his annual leave on Friday to chair a session focused on the economy’s developments and charting a way forward.

The session, attended by the two Vice Presidents and all Economic Ministries, discussed measures to address economic challenges and developments in specific sectors, including retail.

