Kadoma Man Killed For Stopping Madzibaba From Sprinkling "Holy Ashes"

Two members of an apostolic sect from Kadoma are in police custody for murder after allegedly killing a local man during an argument about “holy ashes.”

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects, Misheck Muperiwa (22) and Costain Tshuma (28) attacked Shepherd Mphofu (48) when he tried to prevent them from sprinkling the ashes.

The incident took place on Friday, January 31, at a house in Mupamombe Phase 1, Kadoma. Police said:

