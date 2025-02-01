"Mthuli Ncube Is A Sellout. Sadly, Not The Only One - Part 1"

More than half a decade into the job, after being parachuted not from within the ranks of the party but from Switzerland, the Minister can boast of several signature achievements: (a) championing the wholesale payment of billions of dollars that we don’t have to compensate white farmers for the loss of farms that they had put on our land; (b) running fiscal policy by statutory instrument; (c) losing a currency not once but twice; (d) taxing citizens to the bone while creating zero revenue growth outside taxation and, yes (e) religiously attending DAVOS.

The problem that those around the President are not seeing is that all these things, which are the sum total of Mthuli’s technocratic contribution to government, have one thing in common: they make ONE MAN unpopular. And, sadly for HE, that man is not the Professor.

The idea of paying for land that was stolen from us is deeply unpopular. And to that you have Mthuli now taxing cows. When the white people came and started a hit tax it caused Chimurenga I. There is no guarantee that taxing cows won’t cause Chimurenga III.

The plethora of Statutory Instruments that Mthuli uses to run a parallel (un)constitutional arrangement is convenient yes, but it talks of lack of stability.

Besides the fact that each Statutory Instrument is decidedly unpopular. And every unpopular thing directs people’s anger not against the Professor, but his president.

The 1:1 Statutory Instrument wiped away our savings but created a few winners who knew it was coming. You heard Guvamatanga saying he keeps his money abroad: that was a god whistle to say he was unaffected by the 1:1 heist. (Speaking of which, was it really wise to have so important a Ministry have both Minister and Permanent Secretary not from the party but imported from business? At least vaChinamasa knew people’s suffering from attending ZANU PF cell meetings.)

The Capital Gains statutory instrument broke the law by being retroactive and punished people that had religiously tried to abide by the rules. It created angry people that owned property.

The “deemed smuggled” Statutory Instrument breaks the law by seeking to override the constitutional right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

It has created angry people everywhere because things will be very expensive and the informal sector will no longer be a possible way for people to earn a living.

People’s anger can only be contained so far. Right now, on the ground, no matter how many roadblocks the State can put up, you can sense the tension bubbling under the surface. If people go ahead and revolt, the reason will only ever be that people are fed up with Mthuli’s economics.

The guy lost a local currency not once but twice. And, in the world stage, given an opportunity to talk about his achievements, the guy plumbs for his fancy sugar tax. You get the feeling he is auditioning for another job, not here but over there.

I am not the appointing authority but, the appointing authority is being walked into a hole by not a clueless but clearly motivated saboteur.

By the time he is done, we may well find out through riots and him accepting a cushy job in some foreign multinational company/organisation that this was always the plan within a plan within a plan.

Professor Mthuli is not stupid. He cannot fail to see the effects of what he is doing. He cannot fail to see that his decrees are both unpopular and unconstitutional.

Which leaves only one possibility on the table: all of this is deliberate. Sure of the trust that he clearly has from the President, he abuses it by slowly destroying the economy.

