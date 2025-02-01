SADC Proposes Joint Summit With EAC To Resolve DRC Security Crisis

Summit called for an immediate joint Summit of SADC and East African Community (EAC) to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC as proposed by the 24th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of the EAC held on 29th January 2025.

The summit took place as Rwanda-backed rebels rapidly expanded in eastern DRC after capturing Goma, the region’s main city.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi missed last week’s EAC summit but attended the SADC summit. Reads the communique:

Summit expressed concern that the recent attacks continued to worsen the security and humanitarian situation in the DRC and called for immediate restoration of essential utilities such as water, electricity, means of communication and supply lines for food and other essential commodities. Summit condemned in strongest terms the attacks on the SAMIDRC troops by the M23 armed group and the RDF operating in the Eastern DRC as such actions violated the ceasefire that was brokered through the Luanda Process on 30 July 2024 and undermine peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region. Summit recalled its decision of May 2023 to deploy peacekeeping mission to the DRC in order to support its desire for peace and security and defend its territorial integrity. In this regard, Summit noted that these objectives have not yet been realised.

Tshisekedi expelled an EAC peacekeeping force, which included Rwandan troops, and chose military support from SADC instead.

South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania sent troops, but they’ve been overwhelmed by the rebels as poorly-trained DRC soldiers either retreated or surrendered. The communique said:

Summit expressed its deepest condolences to the Democratic Republic Congo, the Republics of Malawi and South Africa and, the United Republic of Tanzania for the deceased soldiers who lost their lives during the recent attacks in Sake, Eastern DRC, whilst serving under the SAMIDRC and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Reports on Friday indicated that M23 rebels were about 60 kilometers from South Kivu’s capital, Bukavu.

After capturing Goma, M23 has taken several towns, including the key humanitarian hub vital for the six million people displaced by the conflict.

Tags

Leave a Comment