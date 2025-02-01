War Veteran, Bombshell Geza, Denies Connection To X Account Threatening Mnangagwa
Blessed Runesu Geza, an outspoken war veteran and ZANU PF central committee member, known as Bombshell, has distanced himself from an X account that issued a 10-day ultimatum to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign or face unspecified action.
On Sunday, Geza, accompanied by five other ex-combatants, held a press conference calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, nepotism, and tribalism, among other failures.
Following the press conference, an X account under the name Cde Blessed R Geza, created in November 2023, continued to criticize Mnangagwa.
One of the posts from this account issued a threat, giving Mnangagwa 10 days to resign. They wrote:
We’re giving Emmerson 10 days to respond to issues we raised last Monday and his failure to will trigger serious consequences on him and his cartel of thieves surrounding him,we’ve the undoubted capacity to cause pandemonium and restore real order in Zimbabwe like never before.
Geza, however, told NewsDay that he believed the X account was created by State agents to damage his reputation and potentially set him up for arrest on charges of inciting public violence. He said:
I don’t have an X account, I have never opened one and I don’t even know how to open it.
I know the State agents are behind this. They should know that I am more trained than them.