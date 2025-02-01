War Veteran, Bombshell Geza, Denies Connection To X Account Threatening Mnangagwa

7 minutes ago Sat, 01 Feb 2025 11:01:43 GMT

Blessed Runesu Geza, an outspoken war veteran and ZANU PF central committee member, known as Bombshell, has distanced himself from an X account that issued a 10-day ultimatum to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign or face unspecified action.

On Sunday, Geza, accompanied by five other ex-combatants, held a press conference calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, nepotism, and tribalism, among other failures.

Following the press conference, an X account under the name Cde Blessed R Geza, created in November 2023, continued to criticize Mnangagwa.

