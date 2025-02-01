Zimbabwean Man Beheads And Mutilates Cousin In Botswana

The court heard that after Mashinge went missing from work for three consecutive days, a concerned friend visited their shared residence. Hwenjere reportedly told the friend they were also searching for Mashinge.

As the friend was leaving, he noticed a swarm of flies near the pit latrine and went to investigate. This prompted Hwenjere to flee the scene, but he was later apprehended by authorities.

In court, investigating officer Oreneetse Ditshego urged the judge to keep Hwenjere in custody due to the severity of the charges.

Ditshego emphasized the brutal nature of the crime, which has instilled fear and anger in the community.

He also said forensic evidence had been sent for analysis and that postmortem results were pending, while witnesses were receiving trauma counselling.

Hwenjere remained silent when given the opportunity to speak.

