Chivayo Proposes "Private Settlement" To ZIFA Election Losers

He described the allegations as “baseless and misleading,” asserting that he is not bound by FIFA’s Code as he holds no official role within ZIFA. Wrote Chivayo:

If the losing candidates are so heartbroken, I’m happy to meet them, apologize, and agree on a gentleman’s private settlement, rather than have them tarnish my precious name over unfounded allegations. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Twine Phiri and Phillemon Machana, the losing candidates in the ZIFA presidential election, have taken their legal battle to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

They are challenging Magwizi’s victory in the January 25 poll, accusing him of benefiting from third-party interference.

Magwizi won decisively, securing 61 of the 77 votes cast (80%), while Machana and Phiri received six and four votes, respectively. T

he claimants allege undue influence, citing Chivayo’s financial promises and endorsements as compromising the election’s integrity.

In their CAS submission filed on January 29, Phiri and Machana seek the annulment of the results and demand fresh elections within 30 days.

They also want Magwizi barred from contesting, claiming he failed to distance himself from external influences, including Chivayo’s public support.

The petition further accuses Youth Minister Tino Machakaire of endorsing Magwizi before the election, with allegations of one delegate photographing their ballot under duress.

Phiri and Machana argue the election violated ZIFA statutes, which mandate immediate reporting of undue influence to FIFA and CAF.

Tags

Leave a Comment