Mudiwa Hood Goes After "Cyberbullies"
Zimbabwean rapper and businessman Mudiwa Hood says he is taking legal action against several individuals for cyberbullying, after being accused of being gay.
In a post on X, Hood said he is also filing defamation lawsuits against bloggers, podcasts, and social media pages that spread false information damaging his brand.
He added that legal action will be taken against individuals in Australia, seemingly referring to Zimbabwean socialite Susan Mutami. Said Hood:
It is high time we become responsible for our reckless actions and accountable for the harm and pain we inflict on others here on social media.
I have decided to take legal action by reporting several individuals and open dockets for cyberbullying crime under the PTC Act, against my person and Brand Mudiwa Hood.
Section 164B of Zimbabwe’s Cyber and Data Protection Act states:
Any person who unlawfully and intentionally by means of a computer or information system generates and sends any data message to another person, or posts on any material whatsoever on any electronic medium accessible by any person, with the intent to coerce, intimidate, harass, threaten, bully or cause substantial emotional distress, or to degrade, humiliate or demean the person of another or to encourage a person to harm himself or herself, shall be guilty of an offence…
Individuals found guilty of cyberbullying can face significant penalties. Added Hood:
I am also filing lawsuits for defamation of character against everyone including bloggers, podcasts, and social media pages who spread false information that caused great harm to my brand, and everyone who called me GAY/Ngochani/Ngito on any platform. I am not homophobic but I am not Gay, I am NOT one of them and I have NEVER been.
We have collected evidence and I have set a significant budget for this which I expect to recover from damage compensation.
In response, Mutami said Hood was wasting his time by trying to sue her and claimed Hood is wont to sodomising young boys in the name of mentorship. Said Mutami:
You are wasting your time you stupid fool, I will take you and your cheap 2 dollar lawyers to the cleaners you stupid criminal, I will not back down on my claims.
You sodomize young boys all in the name of mentorship. I repeat u are a runner for the politicians. Uchadyirwa Mari yako mahara.