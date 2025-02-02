Police To Name And Shame Corrupt Kombi Operators And Traffic Cops
Police have pledged to name and shame individuals involved in corrupt syndicates of commuter omnibus operators and traffic police officers at roadblocks.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Sunday Mail that investigations have intensified nationwide, and those involved in corrupt activities will be named “in due course.” Said Nyathi:
Investigations are in progress and we cannot disclose the names and details of those involved at this stage. Investigations are ongoing and we will provide information on arrests and charges in due course.Feedback
The ZRP claimed to have dismantled a syndicate involving traffic police officers who allowed commuter omnibuses (kombis) without proper documentation to operate and pass through checkpoints in exchange for bribes two weeks ago.
As of Thursday, Comm Nyathi said they had impounded 2 136 vehicles, including kombis, under an operation codenamed “No to Mushikashika and Lawlessness on the Roads”. Said Nyathi:
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
We have discovered a syndicate of kombis and a group of police officers who were involved in corrupt activities, where they would allow kombis with stickers but did not have proper documentation or that were not registered to pass through their checkpoints.
This indicated that there were corrupt tendencies which were going on and that group would then target kombis with proper documentation.
Police have since impounded kombis that were involved in these criminal acts, and we started with those operating in Chitungwiza.
We are not targeting Chitungwiza, as was suggested by social media reports, but we are doing this in all parts of Harare and other towns.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals