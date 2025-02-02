Police To Name And Shame Corrupt Kombi Operators And Traffic Cops

The ZRP claimed to have dismantled a syndicate involving traffic police officers who allowed commuter omnibuses (kombis) without proper documentation to operate and pass through checkpoints in exchange for bribes two weeks ago.

As of Thursday, Comm Nyathi said they had impounded 2 136 vehicles, including kombis, under an operation codenamed “No to Mushikashika and Lawlessness on the Roads”. Said Nyathi:

We have discovered a syndicate of kombis and a group of police officers who were involved in corrupt activities, where they would allow kombis with stickers but did not have proper documentation or that were not registered to pass through their checkpoints.

This indicated that there were corrupt tendencies which were going on and that group would then target kombis with proper documentation.

Police have since impounded kombis that were involved in these criminal acts, and we started with those operating in Chitungwiza.

We are not targeting Chitungwiza, as was suggested by social media reports, but we are doing this in all parts of Harare and other towns.