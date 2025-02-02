Rwanda Claims SADC Troops’ Presence In DRC Is Escalating The Situation

Summit received the latest reports on the unfolding security situation in the Eastern part of the DRC and noted with concern the recent attacks by the M23 armed group and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on the Government Forces of DRC, the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), and the civilian population in various areas of North Kivu.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 2 February 2025, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation denied that the RDF targets civilians.

Rwanda also accused SADC of deploying the SAMIDRC force to support the DRC government’s war against its own people.

Rwanda also claimed the DRC was determined to attack Rwanda and overthrow its government. The statement reads:

Rwanda rejects the accusations against the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) made in the statement of the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held on 31 January 2025.

The RDF defends Rwanda’s borders from threats and protects civilians, it does not attack civilians.

SADC has deployed an offensive force, SAMIDRC, to support the war of the Government of DRC against its own people – the M23 and the members of their community – many of who have fled as refugees to Rwanda and throughout the region.

The Government of the DRC is also bent on attacking Rwanda and overthrowing its government, as has been repeatedly and publicly stated by President Tshisekedi.

It is clear that SAMIDRC together with coalition partners that include the Burundian armed forces, the FDLR and European mercenaries are central to the conflict, and should not be there because they are adding to the problems that already existed.

The argument that SAMIDRC was invited by the Government of the DRC is rendered void by the fact the they are there to fight the citizens of that country, and effectively bring war to Rwanda.

Recent information coming from Goma on what has been discovered, and the documentary evidence of attack preparations, planned together with the foreign forces fighting in eastern DRC, including the FDLR, indicate that combat objectives were not limited to defeating M23, but also attacking Rwanda.

Rwanda has consistently advocated for a political solution to the ongoing conflict and welcomes the proposed joint summit of the East African Community and SADC.