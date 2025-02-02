South Africa Names 14 Soldiers Killed In DRC Conflict
5 minutes agoSun, 02 Feb 2025 14:46:28 GMT
The South African Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that another soldier has died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as fighting continues in North Kivu, reported The Citizen.
The soldier succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Saturday, bringing the total number of SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC to 14.
The SANDF released the names of the fallen soldiers on Saturday. They are:
- Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola
- Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi
- Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe
- Corporal Matome Justice Malesa
- Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani
- Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo
- Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo
- Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi
- Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe
- Rifleman Derrick Maluleke
- Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele
- Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi
- Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe
- Private Peter Jacobus Strydom
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa, and other officials extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence community.
