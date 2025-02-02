South Africa Names 14 Soldiers Killed In DRC Conflict

5 minutes ago Sun, 02 Feb 2025 14:46:28 GMT

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that another soldier has died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as fighting continues in North Kivu, reported The Citizen.

The soldier succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Saturday, bringing the total number of SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC to 14.

The SANDF released the names of the fallen soldiers on Saturday. They are:

