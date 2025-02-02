"Zimbabwe Has Enough ARVs In Stock"

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, NAC CEO Dr. Bernard Madzima reassured people on ART not to panic, saying the country has sufficient ARVs to meet current needs. Said Madzima:

I want to assure the nation and everyone that there are enough ARVs in the country. At this stage, there is no need to panic. Anyone who needs ARVs needs to go to the facility where they collect their ARVs and they will get services. This current scenario, at this stage, has not affected the service delivery of ARVs. But as a country, we need strategies to deal with the possible scenarios in the future so that we cover that gap, and that gap should not lead to anyone not getting treatment. And I am sure you read from the Central Government that as a country we stand by prioritising health and making sure that anyone who needs treatment will get the treatment that they need.

Madzima stressed the importance of continuing to mobilise resources to ensure the success of Zimbabwe’s HIV prevention programs.

He noted that funds from the AIDS levy, a 3% tax on corporate profits and personal income for HIV/AIDS programs, are “limited.” Said Madzima:

The AIDS levy is a very limited resource. Remember that part of it is collected in local currency and it’s difficult to then buy things from outside the country. So, it will not be able to cater to all the shortfalls that will happen in the health sector… So, we can only stretch it up to a point. It’s not an infinite resource; it’s very limited.

