61-Year-Old Kariba Fisherman Killed In Hippo Attack
A fisherman from Kariba lost his life after a hippo attacked the dinghy boat he was travelling in, causing it to capsize.
The 61-year-old Ngoni Chikwezvero, who was from the Gatche Gatche fishing camp, had been out fishing with 45-year-old Tafadzwa Billiat. As they approached Tsetse Island, a hippo struck the boat, causing it to overturn.
During the attack, Chikwezvero was hit by the hippo and tragically drowned, while Billiat was able to swim to safety.
The incident was confirmed by the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mashonaland West Province, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto in an interview with The Herald. He said:
The dinghy boat was attacked by a hippopotamus and it capsized. The hippopotamus then attacked Ngoni Chikwezvero, causing him to drown.
Billiat managed to swim to the shore and made a report to the police on February 2 at around 3.40 PM.
Police managed to retrieve one of Chikwezvero’s limbs floating in the lake, which his brother Freddy positively identified.
Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto urged fishers to use proper boats that are not susceptible to hippo attacks.