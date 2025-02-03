61-Year-Old Kariba Fisherman Killed In Hippo Attack

7 minutes ago Mon, 03 Feb 2025 18:09:02 GMT

A fisherman from Kariba lost his life after a hippo attacked the dinghy boat he was travelling in, causing it to capsize.

The 61-year-old Ngoni Chikwezvero, who was from the Gatche Gatche fishing camp, had been out fishing with 45-year-old Tafadzwa Billiat. As they approached Tsetse Island, a hippo struck the boat, causing it to overturn.

During the attack, Chikwezvero was hit by the hippo and tragically drowned, while Billiat was able to swim to safety.

