BEAM Funds Diverted To SADC Summit, Admits Education Minister

The money which was supposed to pay fees meant for BEAM was diverted into funding the SADC Summit and I know you are aware that we successfully hosted the event.

It was beyond my control to stop the spending on the SADC Summit, but I promise and (you will) agree that from now onwards, you will notice that there have been great improvements in terms of educational systems and policies.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

We assure all beneficiaries that everything is now in order and we will never shortchange all beneficiaries this time.

We heard your plight and worst experience when we failed to pay for their school fees within the normal time frame.

We wish to correct and rectify that abnormality and make sure every child gets back to school and fulfil their educational expectations.

We will see from the Schools’ improvement grant coffers if we can assist in renovating some blocks affected by cyclones in Mhondoro.

Moyo committed to securing the necessary funds for Muzavazi Secondary School to facilitate its development from a satellite school into a fully recognized institution. He said:

I will release US$5,000 from complementary funding and pledge it to Muzavazi Secondary School so that they will be developed from being a satellite school into a formal institution which will have an examination centre, ensuring construction of a lock room for examination papers security. From the information which we gathered here, we heard the Headmistress disclosing that since its inception (Muzavazi Satellite Secondary school), it boasts of a 12,5% pass rate in 2023, whilst in 2024 (last year), it improves to 19%, hence the need for us to construct that strong room to transform it into a formal one.

He also promised to organize and host a celebration for Muzavazi Primary and Secondary (Satellite) Schools if they exceed his target of a 50% pass rate plus 1% over the next three to four examination years.

Tags

Leave a Comment