Chiredzi Council Official Sentenced To 24 Months For Double Allocation Of Residential Stand
Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu sentenced Emily Paradzai, Chiredzi Town Housing and Community Services Director, to 24 months in jail for criminal abuse of office last Friday, reported The Mirror.
However, 12 months of the sentence were suspended on the condition that Paradzai does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.
Four months were suspended for good behaviour, and the remaining eight months were commuted to 280 hours of community service at Cold Comfort School in Harare, where Paradzai now resides.
Paradzai was convicted of double allocating stand number 10547 Melbourne Park, Chiredzi, to Arnold Mpofu and Lazarus Dhuku, a former Chiredzi Town employee.
She denied the charge, arguing that Dhuku was supposed to receive a high-density residential stand as a gratuity after serving the council for 30 years.
She further claimed that Dhuku had since been given a high-density suburb at 6626 Makondo.
Prosecutor Ronald Kwangware proved that Mpofu bought the stand from Paradzai between April 26, 2019, and January 2024. The stand was previously allocated to Dhuku as gratuity.
The matter came to light when Dhuku went to the council to begin developing his stand and was informed that it had been allocated to Mpofu. He filed a police report, leading to Paradzai’s arrest.
Dhuku told the court that the stand at Makondo was a normal stand offered to him by the council in 2010.
Magistrate Zuyu said that Paradzai should have informed Dhuku in writing that the stand was being repossessed before allocating it to Mpofu.