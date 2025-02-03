Khanyi Mbau Announces Split From Kudzai Mushonga
South African actress, television personality, musician, and socialite Khanyi Mbau has announced the end of her long-term relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga.
The couple, who had been together for nearly 10 years, have decided to part ways. In a statement on Monday, February 3, Mbau opened up about the reasons behind their breakup. She wrote on Instagram:
He was a good guy, but he did some bad things, he tried everything to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course I wish him the best.Feedback
Khanyi and Kudzai’s relationship has seen multiple breakups and reconciliations. In August 2021, Khanyi abruptly left Dubai, where they had relocated, and flew back to South Africa without informing Kudzai. This led to a public plea from Kudzai on social media, claiming she was missing.
Khanyi has spoken about the impact of their relationship on her mental health. She said that her decision to leave Dubai was driven by a need to protect her mental well-being.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The couple often showcased their lavish lifestyle on social media, including getting tattoos of each other’s names. Despite their public displays of affection, underlying tensions persisted.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals