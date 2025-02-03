Magaya In ZACC's Crosshairs Over Fake Diploma

3 minutes ago Mon, 03 Feb 2025 11:52:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched a fraud investigation against Walter Magaya following doubts about the authenticity of a diploma he submitted to ZIFA and the High Court.

ZACC has written to ZIFA requesting the documents Magaya submitted when he applied to run for president in last month’s ZIFA executive committee elections.

According to documents seen by ZimLive, ZACC also reached out to the Judicial Service Commission seeking the record of proceedings in Magaya’s High Court application, which challenged ZIFA’s decision to bar him from the elections because he did not possess five O’ Levels.

