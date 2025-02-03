Magaya In ZACC's Crosshairs Over Fake Diploma
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched a fraud investigation against Walter Magaya following doubts about the authenticity of a diploma he submitted to ZIFA and the High Court.
ZACC has written to ZIFA requesting the documents Magaya submitted when he applied to run for president in last month’s ZIFA executive committee elections.
According to documents seen by ZimLive, ZACC also reached out to the Judicial Service Commission seeking the record of proceedings in Magaya’s High Court application, which challenged ZIFA’s decision to bar him from the elections because he did not possess five O’ Levels.
ZACC made these requests for information on January 31.
At the centre of the investigation is a marketing diploma purportedly obtained from the University of South Africa (UNISA), which the university insists it never conferred on Magaya.
Magaya had submitted a copy of the diploma, certified as a true copy of the original by Waterfalls police, to argue that he had a higher qualification than the O’ Level passes required for the ZIFA position.
In a statement released on January 29, UNISA stated that it does not have Walter Magaya “either as a student or a graduate”. It said:
Any certificate/s he produces which he claims to be from Unisa is/are therefore fraudulent.
Magaya is a self-proclaimed prophet and the founder of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministry.
He owns Yadah Stars Football Club, which competes in the Premier Soccer League.