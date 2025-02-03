Munetsi On Verge Of Joining Wolverhampton Wanderers
5 minutes agoMon, 03 Feb 2025 18:25:17 GMT
Zimbabwean international midfielder Marshall Munetsi is on the brink of joining English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth over €20 million.
Recent reports indicate that Wolves have reached an agreement in principle with Stade de Reims regarding Munetsi’s transfer.
If the transfer is completed, Munetsi could become the most expensive Zimbabwean footballer in history.
Wolves already have two Zimbabwean players on their books, Leon Chiwome and Tawanda Chirewa, although the two are not currently in the first team.
