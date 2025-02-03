Munetsi On Verge Of Joining Wolverhampton Wanderers

5 minutes ago Mon, 03 Feb 2025 18:25:17 GMT

Zimbabwean international midfielder Marshall Munetsi is on the brink of joining English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth over €20 million.

Recent reports indicate that Wolves have reached an agreement in principle with Stade de Reims regarding Munetsi’s transfer.

If the transfer is completed, Munetsi could become the most expensive Zimbabwean footballer in history.

