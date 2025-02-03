No Need For A Referendum To Extend Mnangagwa's Term, Says Masimirembwa

4 minutes ago Mon, 03 Feb 2025 06:34:02 GMT

ZANU PF says there is no need for a referendum to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second and final term from 2028 to 2030, as the elections will be postponed to 2030 via a Constitutional Amendment.

At its 21st Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo in October 2024, ZANU PF resolved to extend Mnangagwa’s term by two years.

Addressing a ZANU PF Harare Youth inter-district meeting on Saturday, Harare Provincial Chairman Godwills Masimirembwa explained the plan to amend the Constitution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term. Said Masimirembwa (via The Herald):

