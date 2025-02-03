Police Officers Hide In Storm Drain To Capture Thief Who Fled Court While Handcuffed

Mawire was one of two suspects who had escaped from custody at the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court last week. Though handcuffed, they had found a way to evade the authorities.

The incident occurred on 23 January, just as the suspects were about to appear in court on charges of unlawful entry and theft.

While the investigations officer was processing their paperwork, the duo seized the opportunity and disappeared.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed Mawire’s arrest on Wednesday. Said Chakanza:

On January 29, at around 5 pm, St Mary’s Police arrested an accused person Tendai Mawire (30) of House number 64, Dengu Street, Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza, for escaping from lawful custody. On the 23rd day of January 2025, at around 1030hrs and at Chitungwiza Magistrates court, Mawire and Alex Mubayi of House number 4 Mbira Street, Zengeza 2, escaped from lawful custody at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court.

The suspects were facing two different cases of theft. Said Chakanza:

When they were at the courthouse, the two accused persons, who were jointly handcuffed by a single pair of handcuffs on each hand, were instructed to sit on a bench whilst the officer was having the cases vetted by the prosecutors. They took advantage of the situation and escaped from the courtroom unnoticed.

Chakanza said that on Wednesday, around 4 PM, an informer alerted the police that Mawire had been spotted in the Zengeza 2 area, heading toward Zengeza 1. Police officers then conducted surveillance. He said:

They got information about his usual hideout in Zengeza 1, at House number 17 Dahuna Road, and they proceeded and laid an ambush for the accused person. After an hour of the ambush, at around 1700 hrs, the accused person was seen walking along Dahuna Road in Zengeza 1 and, when he got into the yard at House number 17 Dahuna Street, the police officers, who were hiding in a nearby water drain, emerged and pounced on him. Upon arrest, the accused person tried to resist and produced a pair of scissors threatening to stab the police officers but no one was injured. However, the accused person was finally apprehended and was immediately taken into custody.

