"Prophets" Fatally Assault Kadoma Man In Dispute Over "Holy Ashes"

He said on Friday around 7 AM, Muperiwa and Tshuma were conducting prayers in the vicinity of their shrine. Said Chapoto:

The two were moving around scattering ashes and charcoal which they said were holy and had powers of cleansing and protecting their shrine as well as the area of Mupamombe from evil spirits. The exercise did not go down well with the now deceased who questioned the two. A misunderstanding arose as the now-deceased tried to block the two from further carrying their mission and this deteriorated into a fierce battle.

It is alleged that Muperiwa struck Mpofu in the face with a clay pot, which shattered upon impact, causing him to fall to the ground. The two men then proceeded to pelt him with stones until he lost consciousness.

Simbarashe Gombera, a neighbour, attempted to intervene but was also targeted with stones by Muperiwa and Tshuma. In a desperate move, Gombera rushed to report the incident at the Ingezi police base.

Officers from ZRP Kadoma, along with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), responded to the scene but learned that Mpofu had already been taken to Kadoma General Hospital in a bid to save his life.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival, and his body was subsequently transferred to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

