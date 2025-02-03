Ramaphosa Rejects Calls To Withdraw South African Troops From DRC
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has firmly rejected calls from analysts and opposition parties to withdraw South African troops stationed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).
These calls came in the wake of the tragic deaths of 14 South African soldiers, who were killed in the past two weeks in the eastern DRC after being attacked by the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.
In a statement to the nation on Monday, February 3, President Ramaphosa said the soldiers’ deaths occurred in violation of a ceasefire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, a deal that had been brokered by Angolan President João Lourenço. Said Ramaphosa:
In the wake of the tragic killing of our soldiers, some have questioned South Africa’s presence in the eastern DRC. Some have said that we have no business being there.
But violence and conflict in Africa is the business of all Africans. The humanitarian, economic and social effects of these conflicts are felt across borders and regions.
Instability in any part of the continent affects the prospects for growth and development across the continent.
For a lasting peace to be secured in the eastern DRC, there must be an immediate end to hostilities and a ceasefire that must be respected by all.
South Africa’s participation in the DRC is subject to the SAMIDRC mission, which has operational timeframes and an end date.
The mission will wind down in accordance with the implementation of various confidence-building measures and when the ceasefire we have called for takes root.
As this happens, securing the safety of our troops remains paramount. The situation in the areas where our troops are stationed remains highly volatile.
We are making every effort to ensure that our soldiers are well-equipped and sufficiently supported during the mission.
Ramaphosa said that a ceasefire is a crucial prerequisite for peace talks, which must involve all parties to the conflict, whether state or non-state actors and regardless of their nationality, whether Congolese or non-Congolese.
He expressed support for the UN Security Council’s call for the reversal of territorial gains made by the M23 rebel group and the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC. He concluded:
Achieving lasting peace and security for the eastern DRC and the region requires the collective will of the community of nations.
As a country, we have a duty to support the nations of Africa whose solidarity and material support helped secure our liberation.
South Africa will not let up in its support to the people of the DRC so that they may have the peace and security they rightfully deserve.