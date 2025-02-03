Ramaphosa Rejects Calls To Withdraw South African Troops From DRC

In the wake of the tragic killing of our soldiers, some have questioned South Africa’s presence in the eastern DRC. Some have said that we have no business being there.

But violence and conflict in Africa is the business of all Africans. The humanitarian, economic and social effects of these conflicts are felt across borders and regions.

Instability in any part of the continent affects the prospects for growth and development across the continent.

For a lasting peace to be secured in the eastern DRC, there must be an immediate end to hostilities and a ceasefire that must be respected by all.

South Africa’s participation in the DRC is subject to the SAMIDRC mission, which has operational timeframes and an end date.

The mission will wind down in accordance with the implementation of various confidence-building measures and when the ceasefire we have called for takes root.

As this happens, securing the safety of our troops remains paramount. The situation in the areas where our troops are stationed remains highly volatile.

We are making every effort to ensure that our soldiers are well-equipped and sufficiently supported during the mission.