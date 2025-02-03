SA Rejects Trump's "Confiscation" Of Land Accusation

7 minutes ago Mon, 03 Feb 2025 07:02:57 GMT

The South African government has rejected United States President Donald Trump’s claims that Pretoria is committing egregious human rights violations by allegedly confiscating land from white farmers.

Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Sunday that South Africa was “treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY” and that the United States would cut off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation into the matter is completed.

Responding to Trump’s statement, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said Trump was misinformed about South Africa’s policies. Lamola wrote on X:

