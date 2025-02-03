SA Rejects Trump's "Confiscation" Of Land Accusation
The South African government has rejected United States President Donald Trump’s claims that Pretoria is committing egregious human rights violations by allegedly confiscating land from white farmers.
Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Sunday that South Africa was “treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY” and that the United States would cut off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation into the matter is completed.
Responding to Trump’s statement, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said Trump was misinformed about South Africa’s policies. Lamola wrote on X:
We trust that President Trump’s advisors will leverage this investigative period to deepen their understanding of South Africa’s policies as a constitutional democracy. Such insights will ensure a respectful and informed approach to our democratic commitments.
Trump’s announcement follows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of a bill last month allowing the government to expropriate land without compensation in specific cases.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 in South Africa allows the government to expropriate property for public purposes or in the public interest.
This new law replaces the 1975 Expropriation Act and aims to align with the Constitution. It sets out the procedures for expropriation and specifies that compensation must be just and equitable, although in certain cases, no compensation may be required.